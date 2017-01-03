Cafe Patachou to relocate to bigger s...

Cafe Patachou to relocate to bigger space

Fans of CafA© Patachou can expect a seamless transition from its current Gray Road location to its new home less than two miles away. The restaurant will relocate to 5790 E. Main St. near the corner of Hazel Dell Parkway, with an opening expected by the end of the month.

