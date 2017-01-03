Buzz Aldrin receives assist from Carmel's Seven Corners during travel emergency
Aldrin, 86, was protected by Carmel-based Seven Corners' travel medical insurance, which covers medical expenses, emergency transportation or evacuation and more up to $5 million, through his tour company. Aldrin arrived at the South Pole Nov. 29 and had trouble breathing with altitude sickness.
