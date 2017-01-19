Bridgestone Americas moves to downtown Nashville
We often highlight new businesses moving to Nashville, but perhaps one of the biggest corporate relocations in recent memory is just a 5-mile move . The Bridgestone Americas Inc. move from a 12-story building near Briley Parkway to a 30-story and 514,000 square feet building in downtown Nashville is expected to take place in December 2017.
