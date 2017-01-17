Bill would allow short-term rentals
INDIANAPOLIS Cities and towns in the state wouldn't be allowed to ban short-term rentals found on websites like Airbnb under a bill heard by state lawmakers Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump reduced to paying Facebook for ads for in...
|3 hr
|TrumpedHillary
|2
|Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|36
|Donald Trump sued by woman who accuses him of s...
|16 hr
|GrabEmByTheKittyMeow
|1
|Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta
|17 hr
|ima hoosier
|6
|Court TV chronicles 1997 Franklin murder case (Aug '07)
|19 hr
|Tazturkey
|46
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|23 hr
|Islamsux
|12
|Murder Suspect Denies Involvement (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Merrill
|17
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC