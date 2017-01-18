Bill would allow property owners to lease rooms and homes
Under a new bill proposed Tuesday, cities and towns in Indiana wouldn't be permitted to ban short-term rentals that are found on websites like Airbnb. Many cities in other states have already either banned short-term leasing or added inspection and permit fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|2 hr
|ProudAmerican
|28
|Trump isn't even president yet, and already heÂ’...
|3 hr
|LockHerUp
|1
|Trump Winery seeking foreign workers
|4 hr
|WelcomeToTheTrump...
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|4 hr
|Bahahahahaha
|1
|Trump reduced to paying Facebook for ads for in...
|13 hr
|TrumpedHillary
|2
|Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|36
|Donald Trump sued by woman who accuses him of s...
|Tue
|GrabEmByTheKittyMeow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC