Bill would allow property owners to l...

Bill would allow property owners to lease rooms and homes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

Under a new bill proposed Tuesday, cities and towns in Indiana wouldn't be permitted to ban short-term rentals that are found on websites like Airbnb. Many cities in other states have already either banned short-term leasing or added inspection and permit fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apologize all Trump Haters 2 hr ProudAmerican 28
Trump isn't even president yet, and already heÂ’... 3 hr LockHerUp 1
Trump Winery seeking foreign workers 4 hr WelcomeToTheTrump... 1
2 year old girl murdered thrown in well 4 hr Bahahahahaha 1
Trump reduced to paying Facebook for ads for in... 13 hr TrumpedHillary 2
Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15) Tue Go Blue Forever 36
Donald Trump sued by woman who accuses him of s... Tue GrabEmByTheKittyMeow 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC