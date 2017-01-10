Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre Announ...

Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre Announces Children's Choirs for Production of JOSEPH

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre announces the young performers who will perform in the three children's choirs of the upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on stage from Feb.2 through March 26. Each choir will perform for about two weeks of the production. Performing in the Blue Choir from Feb. 2-19 will be Lydia Best, Indianapolis; Kristopher Coy, Anderson; Caroline Drew, Indianapolis; Ethan Gold, Carmel; and Sydney Pinchouck of Fishers.

