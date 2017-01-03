Actors Theatre of Indiana co-founder remembers Reynolds as 'down-to-earth'
Although Reynolds was a huge star, Actors Theatre of Indiana co-founder and Carmel resident Judy Fitzgerald said that down-to-earth image was accurate. "She was a very warm person," said Fitzgerald, who spent a year on a musical tour around the U.S. with Reynolds.
