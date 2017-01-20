4 Republican lawmakers explain support of gas tax hike
Four Republican state lawmakers explained why they are in favor of increasing the state gas tax at a town-hall style meeting Jan. 26 in Carmel. State senators Luke Kenley and John Ruckelshaus and state representatives Donna Schaibley and Jerry Torr gathered at the Carmel headquarters of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group known for opposing tax increases, to answer questions and share why they believe a tax hike is necessary.
