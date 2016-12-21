Snapshot: 25 years of celebrating the...

Snapshot: 25 years of celebrating the season

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Current in Carmel

Friends old and new gathered at the Carmel home of Terry Anker, chairman of The Anker Consulting Group and president of Legacy Fund, for his 25th consecutive holiday party. Guests enjoyed reminiscing and counting their blessings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apologize all Trump Haters 6 hr natureboy 14
News Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues... 11 hr TrumpinatorWins 1
Black Mall Fighter Thugs 11 hr TrumpinatorWins 2
mike pence Sun Hugh nose 5
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) Sun Sad 51
Thank You Trump Voters Dec 24 natureboy 4
Don't shop Walmart Dec 24 natureboy 6
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Carmel, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,852

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC