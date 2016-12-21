Snapshot: 25 years of celebrating the season
Friends old and new gathered at the Carmel home of Terry Anker, chairman of The Anker Consulting Group and president of Legacy Fund, for his 25th consecutive holiday party. Guests enjoyed reminiscing and counting their blessings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|6 hr
|natureboy
|14
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|11 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|11 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|2
|mike pence
|Sun
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Dec 24
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|Dec 24
|natureboy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC