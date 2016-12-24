Shirley police, families deliver gift...

Shirley police, families deliver gifts to community

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Daily Reporter

Quickly, Police Chief Brian Pryor told her he and detective Brent Burris were there to make a special delivery: gifts to put under the tree for her granddaughter and all the fixings for a holiday meal. Nobody likes to see the police at their door, Burris joked, but on Friday, the officers hoped families would welcome them into their homes.

