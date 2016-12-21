Sheets from Home: Cancer battle urges...

Sheets from Home: Cancer battle urges Carmel family to ease hospital stays for kids

Tamir and Ya-el Halevi take donated kid- friendly bedsheets to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital Dec. 5. Their nonprofit, Sheets from Home, coordinated the delivery. Tamir Halevi, 10, sits in front of the kid-friendly bed sheets donated by College Wood Elementary families.

