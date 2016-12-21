Sheets from Home: Cancer battle urges Carmel family to ease hospital stays for kids
Tamir and Ya-el Halevi take donated kid- friendly bedsheets to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital Dec. 5. Their nonprofit, Sheets from Home, coordinated the delivery. Tamir Halevi, 10, sits in front of the kid-friendly bed sheets donated by College Wood Elementary families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind...
|1 hr
|Geebmas
|2
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|2 hr
|natureboy
|3
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|12 hr
|natureboy
|14
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|18 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|mike pence
|Sun
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Dec 24
|natureboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC