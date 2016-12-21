Patent Trolls Beware! -- Supreme Court to Review Patent Venue Statute
In the past few years, the Supreme Court has been single-handedly tackling the so-called Patent Troll problem. Sure, in that time, the President and Congress have made Patent Trolls a focus of their agendas, and have proposed many initiatives or legislative solutions to address the perceived problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike pence
|6 hr
|natureboy
|4
|B.o.s pro team
|12 hr
|Winnegan
|3
|MORE dumpster-diving in Carmel Ind. (Jun '12)
|12 hr
|Woodsracer42
|3
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|Thu
|ima hoosier
|2
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC