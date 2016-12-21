OneZone honors businesses of year, other award winners
CloudOne and pi lab/ Edwin the Duck shared the honor of being named Business of the Year at OneZone's Dec. 14 annual awards luncheon at Ritz Charles. Business of the Year awards were given to recognize a small to medium sized business and a large business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike pence
|6 hr
|natureboy
|4
|B.o.s pro team
|12 hr
|Winnegan
|3
|MORE dumpster-diving in Carmel Ind. (Jun '12)
|12 hr
|Woodsracer42
|3
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|Thu
|ima hoosier
|2
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC