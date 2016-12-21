McComas Engineering celebrates 25th anniversary
"We just worked that day," said Rod McComas, whose firm turned 25 Oct. 2. "We are structural engineers, and we design building and building-related structures throughout the United States." McComas, a Purdue graduate, worked for five different firms around the Indianapolis area and founded the Carmel company in 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike pence
|6 hr
|natureboy
|4
|B.o.s pro team
|12 hr
|Winnegan
|3
|MORE dumpster-diving in Carmel Ind. (Jun '12)
|12 hr
|Woodsracer42
|3
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|Thu
|ima hoosier
|2
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC