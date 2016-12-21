Former CCS principal John Teuscher remembered for wit, wisdom
Newman, now the Carmel Clay Schools director of instructional technology and data solutions, said Teuscher, then College Wood Elementary principal, gave him the opportunity to work in school administration as College Wood's assistant principal and the confidence to know he could succeed in that position. "His wisdom, not just about school, but about life in general was profound," Newman said.
Read more at Current in Carmel.
