Carmel woman honored for work with children, adults with disabilities

Kim Opsahl of Carmel recently received the Paul Roahrig Memorial Advocacy Award at Development Services Inc.'s 41st Annual Awards Banquet. "Kim truly embodies the vision and leadership that our former board president Paul Roahrig exhibited for many years as an advocate, professional and member of the DSI board," DSI Chief Executive Officer Shane Burton stated in a press release.

