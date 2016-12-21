Carmel Symphony Orchestra hires development director
"Some really exciting things are happening at Carmel Symphony Orchestra right now, and I look forward to helping the organization continue to grow," Huber said. "I have great appreciation for music and musicians, because I am lousy when it comes to playing any instruments myself," Huber said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike pence
|6 hr
|natureboy
|4
|B.o.s pro team
|12 hr
|Winnegan
|3
|MORE dumpster-diving in Carmel Ind. (Jun '12)
|12 hr
|Woodsracer42
|3
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|Thu
|ima hoosier
|2
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC