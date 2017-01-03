Carmel students collect toys for The ...

Carmel students collect toys for The Julian Center

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Current in Carmel

Carmel students donated and wrapped more than 500 toys this month to benefit children at The Julian Center, an Indianapolis nonprofit that assists victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault and their families. Carmel Clay Middle School students were split into three groups: gift wrapping station, handwritten card making and the refreshment area for the toy drive on Friday Dec. 9 in the Carmel High School freshman cafeteria.

