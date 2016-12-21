Carmel mom records dangerous drivers at bus stop
Flood Warning issued December 27 at 1:54PM EST expiring December 29 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued December 27 at 1:54PM EST expiring December 30 at 2:30AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued December 27 at 1:54PM EST expiring December 29 at 7:45PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued December 27 at 10:03AM EST expiring December 28 at 8:12PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley CARMEL, Ind. -- A Carmel mother is fed up with drivers blowing through stop signs near a bus stop, and so she's taking matters into her own hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank You Trump Voters
|8 hr
|natureboy
|6
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|14 hr
|ima hoosier
|2
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Wed
|natureboy
|16
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Wed
|My take
|52
|GPS ankle bracelet company grows rapidly in Ind...
|Tue
|Geebmas
|2
|Black Mall Fighter Thugs
|Tue
|natureboy
|3
|mike pence
|Dec 25
|Hugh nose
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC