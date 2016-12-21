Carmel mom honors son by hiding toys around town
A Carmel mother is honoring her son's memory by hiding his favorite toy- Hot Wheels - for strangers to find. A Carmel mother is honoring her son's memory by hiding his favorite toy- Hot Wheels - for strangers to find.
