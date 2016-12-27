Carmel in brief- December 27, 2016
In the Dec. 20 edition of Current in Carmel, a photo caption of Woodland Country Club founding members had their names in an incorrect order. The correct order is, from left, Dee Cooler, Clay Trusty, Harry Cooler and Mart Trusty.
