Cam Lindley Selected TDS Freshman Of The Year
TopDrawerSoccer has named North Carolina midfielder Cam Lindley its 2016 Men's Soccer Freshman of the Year. Lindley also earned third team Best XI honors and Mauricio Pineda was selected to the Freshman Best XI first team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike pence
|6 hr
|natureboy
|4
|B.o.s pro team
|12 hr
|Winnegan
|3
|MORE dumpster-diving in Carmel Ind. (Jun '12)
|12 hr
|Woodsracer42
|3
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|Thu
|ima hoosier
|2
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC