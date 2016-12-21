Boutique real estate firm announces plans for $5M office in Carmel
Encore Sotheby's International Realty announced its plans Thursday morning to invest $5 million to build a three-story office at 12411 Pennsylvania Ave., which is at the intersection of Old Meridian Street and Pennsylvania.
