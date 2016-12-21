Barrington of Carmel to offer program to slow effects of Parkinson's
The Barrington of Carmel has partnered with the Indiana Parkinson's Foundation to offer The Climb, a comprehensive research-based exercise and wellness program to help slow the progression of Parkinson's. The senior living community will begin offering the program to residents and the general public in January 2017.
