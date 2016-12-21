Barrington of Carmel to offer program...

Barrington of Carmel to offer program to slow effects of Parkinson's

The Barrington of Carmel has partnered with the Indiana Parkinson's Foundation to offer The Climb, a comprehensive research-based exercise and wellness program to help slow the progression of Parkinson's. The senior living community will begin offering the program to residents and the general public in January 2017.

