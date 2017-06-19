Quick Bites: update on new Salt Wood resta, wine and music everywhere.
David Baron and Klos Georis have been collaborating on Can I Live pop-up lunches and dinners for months; Georis' return from cooking in Belgium allowed them to reinvigorate it. David Baron and Klos Georis have been collaborating on Can I Live pop-up lunches and dinners for months; Georis' return from cooking in Belgium allowed them to reinvigorate it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jun 20
|Sickandtarred
|126
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|Jun 18
|Republicana
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|May '17
|Bonnie
|8
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC