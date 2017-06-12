Quick Bites: Nameless taco truck, new steakhouse, black truffles, oysters and more.
Tacos El Jalisciense recently got a mobile food vendor permit from the city of Monterey to set up on private property, and it has, plopping a simple portable kitchen trailer on a lot between Window on the Bay and Roto Rooter in Monterey. They come on a paper plate with roasted onion, jalapeno and lime wedges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jun 11
|Zappacrappa422
|120
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|May '17
|Bonnie
|8
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC