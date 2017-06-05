Peninsula water authority, Marina officials in talks over Cal Am desal project
Monterey >> Talks have been under way for months between Monterey Peninsula mayors water authority representatives and Marina Coast Water District and Marina city officials over a potential resolution regarding the coastal community's concerns about potential negative groundwater impacts from the proposed California American Water desalination project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|May 30
|Zappacrappa422
|114
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|May '17
|Bonnie
|8
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC