Holman Highway roundabout: More closures, night work in store

Thursday Jun 15

Monterey >> With an eye towards having the Holman Highway 68 Roundabout functional by July 4th, the next two weeks will see a major closure, detours, and night work at the project site and officials encourage drivers to stay informed as the construction and weather can be unpredictable. The roundabout project construction will require the shut down of the Highway 1 gate exit from Pebble Beach intermittently from Monday through June 29, it was announced in a press release.

