Holman Highway roundabout: More closures, night work in store
Monterey >> With an eye towards having the Holman Highway 68 Roundabout functional by July 4th, the next two weeks will see a major closure, detours, and night work at the project site and officials encourage drivers to stay informed as the construction and weather can be unpredictable. The roundabout project construction will require the shut down of the Highway 1 gate exit from Pebble Beach intermittently from Monday through June 29, it was announced in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|56 min
|Sickandtarred
|126
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|Sun
|Republicana
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|May '17
|Bonnie
|8
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC