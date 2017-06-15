Her research can predict how long you'll live

J.: For many years, your major field of research has been focused on the intersection of aging, mindfulness and the physiological changes associated with stress, which is the subject of " The Telomere Effect ," a book you co-wrote with your mentor, Nobel laureate Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn. What are telomeres, and what role do they play in the aging process? Elissa Epel : Telomeres are enzymes that sit at the end of our genes and protect them from damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.