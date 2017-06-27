Dance Kids Presents Their 24th Annual Full Length 'Nutcracker: A Monterey Peninsula Tradition'

CARMEL, Calif. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time in its history, Dance Kids will kick off its Silver Anniversary Celebration Year with 'Nutcracker: A Monterey Peninsula Tradition' in December at Carmel's Sunset Center, and feature, along with the cast of the ballet, a complete 39-member symphony orchestra performing Tchaikovsky's familiar holiday score.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.