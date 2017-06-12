Carmel and PG&E reach $1.6 million se...

Carmel and PG&E reach $1.6 million settlement in 2014 gas explosion that destroyed home.

Thursday Jun 8

The city of Carmel reached an out-of-court settlement with PG&E for more than $1.6 million, three years after a gas explosion leveled a home in the city, the City Council announced at its June 6 meeting. "It's not about the money, it's about the health and safety of our community," Mayor Steve Dallas said in his remarks before the council voted to accept the terms of the settlement.

