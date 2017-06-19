Brandon Miller leaves Mundaka/Pescadero for Alvarado Street Brewing Company.

Brandon Miller , longtime chef of Carmel hotspot Mundaka- which recently morphed into Pescadero -is taking his chef whites to Alvarado Street Brewery and Grill . That follows former ASB executive chef Jeremiah Tydeman exiting amicably to play chef de cuisine at Seventh & Dolores , a dramatic new steakhouse at the eponymous intersection in Carmel, a project of the team at Folktale Winery and its culinary point man Todd Fisher .

