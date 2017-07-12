BaconFest: Third annual Monterey pork party a carnivorea s delight
Those thin savory strips of fried cured pork were the focus of the third annual BaconFest Saturday at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center. Attendees walked the grounds sipping on bacon bloody marys.
