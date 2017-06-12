a Petera alights in Carmel this weekend

The family adventure tale “Peter and the Starcatcher” is the latest production at PacRep Theatre in Carmel, opening for a five-weekend run at the Golden Bough Theatre. “Peter,” which won five Tony Awards, is the pre-quel story of “Peter Pan,” following Molly and a nameless orphan boy as they sail the seas and encounter a motley crew of pirates, including the chief villain Black Stache, played by John Newkirk.

