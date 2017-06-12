a Petera alights in Carmel this weekend

a Petera alights in Carmel this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Monterey County Herald

The family adventure tale “Peter and the Starcatcher” is the latest production at PacRep Theatre in Carmel, opening for a five-weekend run at the Golden Bough Theatre. “Peter,” which won five Tony Awards, is the pre-quel story of “Peter Pan,” following Molly and a nameless orphan boy as they sail the seas and encounter a motley crew of pirates, including the chief villain Black Stache, played by John Newkirk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 11 Zappacrappa422 120
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers May '17 Bonnie 8
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC