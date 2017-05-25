The Barnyard in Carmel comes up big f...

The Barnyard in Carmel comes up big for its neighbor to the south,...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Staying true to goals to create community and foster cooperation among neighbors, the Barnyard Shopping Village joins with Big Sur business and event planners to host this year's Big Sur Fashion Show and to house the Henry Miller Memorial Library at the Barnyard. With some of Big Sur's iconic locations completely isolated due to the unfortunate double whammy of natural disasters this past fire and storm season, a need arose in order to survive a summer tourist season that will not materialize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) May 23 Zappacrappa42 107
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May 5 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May 5 NorteXIVgang 18
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers May 2 Bonnie 8
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC