The Barnyard in Carmel comes up big for its neighbor to the south,...

Staying true to goals to create community and foster cooperation among neighbors, the Barnyard Shopping Village joins with Big Sur business and event planners to host this year's Big Sur Fashion Show and to house the Henry Miller Memorial Library at the Barnyard. With some of Big Sur's iconic locations completely isolated due to the unfortunate double whammy of natural disasters this past fire and storm season, a need arose in order to survive a summer tourist season that will not materialize.

