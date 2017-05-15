PacRep tackles Pintera s a Betrayala

PacRep tackles Pintera s a Betrayala

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Harold Pinter's innovative 1978 play “Betrayal” is the latest production of Pacific Repertory Theatre, opening this weekend at the Golden Bough Playhouse in Carmel. “Betrayal” is a love-triangle drama, told in reverse chronology .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) May 14 Nugman 106
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May 5 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May 5 NorteXIVgang 18
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers May 2 Bonnie 8
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr 22 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr 18 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC