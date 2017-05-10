Monterey County motorcycle salesman cops to major fraud scheme

A Monterey County motorcycle salesman pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. government of hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes and spending the money on luxury cars and jewelry, officials said. In the plea agreement, Daniel Laine Kyle of Carmel admitted to tax fraud and structuring currency transactions to avoid reporting requirements, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

