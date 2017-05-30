Massive Big Sur slide may keep Highwa...

Massive Big Sur slide may keep Highway 1 closed for a year

Thursday May 25 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Caltrans estimate it will take about a year to repair and reopen Highway 1 after a massive slide at Mud Creek. Big Sur >> It will take approximately a year and millions of dollars for Caltrans to repair and reopen Highway 1 at Mud Creek in southern Big Sur following the massive landslide Saturday that covers one-third of a mile of the scenic road.

