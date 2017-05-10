Mary Ann Carbone named mayor of Sand ...

Mary Ann Carbone named mayor of Sand City, Councilman Todd Kruper to retire.

Thursday May 4 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

In Mary Ann Carbone, Sand City has its first-ever female mayor, and its first-ever mayor with indigenous heritage. In a packed council chambers, City Council voted unanimously May 2 to name Carbone-who's served on the council for 25-plus years and has long been the vice mayor-as Sand City's new mayor.

