Mary Ann Carbone named mayor of Sand City, Councilman Todd Kruper to retire.
In Mary Ann Carbone, Sand City has its first-ever female mayor, and its first-ever mayor with indigenous heritage. In a packed council chambers, City Council voted unanimously May 2 to name Carbone-who's served on the council for 25-plus years and has long been the vice mayor-as Sand City's new mayor.
