Land Rover Begins Off-Road Driving Competition For Six-Day Peruvian Adventure

Friday May 12

Four U.S. consumers can win a paid trip on an extreme six-day Peruvian off-road adventure in the Land Rover Discovery this Fall Trials to win one of four U.S. consumer spots on the Peruvian tour start at Overland Expo West in May 12-14 in Flagstaff, Arizona Trials are conducted on a timed off-road course; entrants will be tested on precision and appropriate speed as judged by Land Rover Experience instructors In addition to Overland Expo West, three additional winners will be selected from trials conducted at each of the three Land Rover Experience Driving Schools in California, Vermont and North Carolina U.S. waves of the Land Rover Experience Tour Peru 2017 run from October 28 through November 3 and November 4 through November 9 MAHWAH, NJ - May 12, 2017: Today, Land Rover begins an off-road competition giving consumers a chance to win one of four spots on the Land Rover Experience ... (more)

