Joe Satriani Talks Paul Gilbert, Phil Collen, Warren DeMartini and 2017 G4 Experience
Joe Satriani recently announced the 2017 G4 Experience: Surfing with the Alien 30th Anniversary, with special guests Paul Gilbert, Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Ratt's Warren DeMartini. The event is scheduled for July 24 to 28 at Asilomar Center in Carmel, California.
