Hotel offers helicopter ride into cut-off areas of Big Sur
In this aerial photo taken Monday, May 22, 2017 provided by John Madonna showing a massive landslide along California's coastal Highway 1 that has buried the road under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt. A swath of the hillside gave way in an area called Mud Creek on Saturday, May 20, covering about one-third of a mile, half a kilometer, of road and changing the Big Sur coastline.
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|May 23
|Zappacrappa42
|107
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May 5
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May 5
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers
|May 2
|Bonnie
|8
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|wmcnatt
|8
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|22
