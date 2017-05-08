EDIBLE: Spanish tapas spot Mundaka transforms into Pescadero Mexican.

The search for La Barca seafood ended with oceanside consolation: roasted padrA3n peppers and faux baby eels in garlic , or "civelles" de surimi. The search for La Barca seafood ended with oceanside consolation: roasted padrA3n peppers and faux baby eels in garlic , or "civelles" de surimi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.