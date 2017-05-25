Classics - Jaguar E-Type Lightweight to star at auction

Billed as one of the most stunning automotive designs in the world, the legendary Jaguar E-Type is today a very rare sight - even more so when discussing the Lightweight version. This is because originally just 12 were produced, with one of them being this "highly original" chassis number S850664 from 1963 that competed in the 24 hours of Le Mans and also at the Bridgehampton 500, as well as the Road America 500.

