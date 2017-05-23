Carmel sophomore wins Congressional art competition
CARMEL >> “La Vieja,” a black and white photograph by Carmel High School sophomore Korenna Fife is the winning entry of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for the 20th Congressional District. The winners of this year's contest were announced Thursday during a reception held at the Hollister Veterans' Memorial Building.
