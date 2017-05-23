Carmel sophomore wins Congressional a...

Carmel sophomore wins Congressional art competition

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Monterey County Herald

CARMEL >> “La Vieja,” a black and white photograph by Carmel High School sophomore Korenna Fife is the winning entry of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for the 20th Congressional District. The winners of this year's contest were announced Thursday during a reception held at the Hollister Veterans' Memorial Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Zappacrappa42 107
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May 5 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May 5 NorteXIVgang 18
Lying Cheat Curtis Kipling "Kip" Myers May 2 Bonnie 8
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC