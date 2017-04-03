Squid Fry: Fool Fail

Squid Fry: Fool Fail

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Monterey County Weekly

FOOL FAILa The Weekly has pulled off some fairly epic April Fools' stories in its day, like when Disney bought Del Rey Oaks, or Seaside's In-N-Out was canceled in favor of a Burger King with Left-Handed Whoppers, and Clint Eastwood was busted for a beach fire in Carmel. On March 31, the city of Monterey sent out a statement announcing the city, in advance of budget season, is seeking a "data dog," allegedly in wide use in Ireland and Germany for the past several years, "which can sniff out data in both digital and print documents."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s... 14 hr Bless our prez 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
News Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ... Apr 2 prophet 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Mar 28 Anonymous 100
More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11) Mar 15 Fred 5
News Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09) Mar 10 cinema1895 3
Lyft in Monterey free ride! Mar 10 Faucet 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Monterey County was issued at April 07 at 2:13PM PDT

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC