Squid Fry: Fool Fail

FOOL FAILa The Weekly has pulled off some fairly epic April Fools' stories in its day, like when Disney bought Del Rey Oaks, or Seaside's In-N-Out was canceled in favor of a Burger King with Left-Handed Whoppers, and Clint Eastwood was busted for a beach fire in Carmel. On March 31, the city of Monterey sent out a statement announcing the city, in advance of budget season, is seeking a "data dog," allegedly in wide use in Ireland and Germany for the past several years, "which can sniff out data in both digital and print documents."

