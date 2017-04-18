Quick Bites: of resilience, deviled d...

Quick Bites: of resilience, deviled duck eggs and happy hours.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Highway 1 isn't quite itself, and won't be for weeks and weeks and weeks. Hence the inspired community response.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Tue wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr 10 Musikologist 22
News Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s... Apr 7 Bless our prez 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
News Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ... Apr 2 prophet 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Mar 28 Anonymous 100
More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11) Mar '17 Fred 5
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC