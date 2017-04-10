Napa's Arts in April, wine in Carmel
Arts in April: Spring in Napa Valley means Arts in April is in full bloom with more than 40 pop-up galleries, exhibits and performances showcasing Napa County culture and community. For the festival's seventh year, the cities of American Canyon, Napa, St. Helena and Yountville are holding celebrations this month that reflect the local arts scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Carmel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|22
|Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s...
|Apr 7
|Bless our prez
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ...
|Apr 2
|prophet
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|100
|More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11)
|Mar 15
|Fred
|5
|Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|cinema1895
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carmel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC