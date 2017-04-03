Monterey Cowboy Poetry & Music Festiv...

Monterey Cowboy Poetry & Music Festival will probably be cancelled

Yesterday Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> It's not exactly riding into the sunset yet, but the Monterey Cowboy Poetry & Music Festival is in limbo and not likely to have an event this year. The festival, founded by former Monterey Police Chief Gary Brown in 1998, wound up with financial problems after last year's event, its 17th.

