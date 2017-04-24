Marina roundabouts completed; Holman ...

Marina roundabouts completed; Holman Highway project enters new stage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Monterey County Herald

Cars exiting Pebble Beach at the gate near the Holman Highway roundabout won't have direct access to Highway 1 north for five weeks. They must get on Highway 1 south and turnaround in Carmel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carmel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Apr 22 Zappacrappa42 101
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr 22 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr 18 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr 10 Musikologist 22
News Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s... Apr 7 Bless our prez 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
News Seaside becomes the Monterey Peninsula's first ... Apr 2 prophet 1
See all Carmel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carmel Forum Now

Carmel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carmel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carmel, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC